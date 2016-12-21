The schedule of events for Donald Trump’s inauguration weekend has been announced by the Presidential Inaugural Committee — and it’s jam-packed with events over three days.

Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/TNS via Getty Images

The festivities will begin on Thursday, January 19, with the president-elect and Vice President-elect Mike Pence laying a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery. It will be followed by a special “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" concert at the Lincoln Memorial, but no performers have been announced yet.



The two will be sworn into office at the Capitol building on Friday, January 20. Few details have been released about the inauguration other than the news that 16-year-old America’s Got Talent star Jackie Evancho will sing the national anthem. (David Foster declined an offer to organize the event, Garth Brooks was rumored to be on the short list of singers, and it was reported that Andrea Bocelli was taking the stage, but later the inauguration committee said he was officially out.) Following the swearing-in ceremony, Trump, 70, and Pence, 57, will participate in a parade down Pennsylvania Avenue and attend several inaugural balls that evening.



Finally, the schedule concludes on Saturday, January 21, with the business mogul and the Indiana governor attending a national prayer service at the Washington National Cathedral.

“President-elect Trump is committed to unifying our country as we once again celebrate the foundation of our American system and the peaceful transition of power,” committee chairman Tom Barrack said in a statement, via The Hill. “The 2017 inaugural celebrations will reflect President-elect Trump’s eagerness to get to work in order to make our country safer and stronger."



For those interested in attending the welcome concert or the parade, no tickets are required for the general public viewing areas. However, a limited number of tickets will be released that will allow people access to certain areas. More information on tickets will be available on the Presidential Inaugural Committee’s website after January 1, 2017.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!



