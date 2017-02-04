Being Mary Jane’s tenacious morning-show host, Gabrielle Union, goes on the record by sharing 25 things you may not know about her in the new issue of Us Weekly. Catch Union, 44, in Being Mary Jane on BET Tuesdays at 10 p.m.

1. I like nuts, but cooking with them, baking with them or sprinkling them on top of food items gives me rage.

2. I love a good tailgate. My husband [Dwyane Wade] and I have started a tradition of going to the Nebraska Cornhuskers’ home opener every year.



3. I’m addicted to HGTV. It’s a problem.

4. I prefer hot links over hotdogs.

5. I’m a spicy-mustard snob.

6. While I like real butter, I prefer margarine. (I know, I know.)

7. I’m lactose intolerant.

8. But I love ice cream and refuse to give it up.

9. My love of Magic Shell chocolate syrup should be a crime.

10. I like coquito way more than eggnog.

11. Runza restaurants are a Midwest treasure.

12. My favorite character in the Outsiders movie was Dallas. He’s a badass with a terrible attitude. Runner-up is Sodapop Curtis, just ’cause he was the cutest.

13. I drink tequila straight up.

14. If you see me in a bookstore, you know I am happy. I’m a book sniffer… Ah, the smell of books!

15. I don’t like talking on the phone.

16. My voice mail explains to the caller how much I hate talking on the phone and to text me.

17. Somehow, people still insist on calling and leaving a voice mail. Those people have not heard back from me.

18. I play Words With Friends religiously. My toughest opponent is Rebecca Romijn.

19. I’m not good at crying on cue.

20. I am wary of people who have that ability.

21. When Janet Jackson appeared on Diff’rent Strokes as Charlene DuPrey, my world changed.

22. I’m a Dolly Parton fan. “Me and Little Andy” is my favorite song, and I know every word of her classic movie, 1982’s Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.

23. I’ve never been to Dollywood, but it’s on my “must visit before I die” list.

24. I’m one of those people who enjoys uncomfortable silence.

25. I’ve never come across a taco truck in L.A. I didn’t love.



