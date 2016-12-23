Michael Sheen hits Us Weekly with his signature British wit as the actor shares a few things you may not know about him in this week’s issue. Be sure to catch the theater, TV and movie star, 47, alongside Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt in Passengers, in theaters December 21.



1. With the invention of salted caramel, I understand the American penchant for mixing sweet and savory.

2. I got into an intimate relationship with Siri to prepare for my robot role in Passengers.

3. The hours are good and the pay is solid playing a robot.

4. The best advice I’ve ever received is, “Never stand when you can sit down. Never sit down when you can lie down. Never lie down when you can be asleep.” I can’t remember who told it to me, or when, as I was probably asleep at the time.

5. I am a store-salesperson-level folder of clothes.

6. Frasier is my favorite television show.

7. A Matter of Life and Death, directed by Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger, is my favorite movie.

8. My favorite album of all time is Jeff Wayne’s War of the Worlds.

9. I am the oldest item in my wardrobe; I tend to spend a lot of time in there. I keep myself around because tomorrow is always another day.

10. The second oldest is a cardigan that my mother knit for me when I was 7, based on the one that Starsky wore in Starsky & Hutch.

11. The hardest accents for me to pull off are ones that are closest to my own.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

12. I’ve kept the shoes I wore in the last season of Masters of Sex, which I wear every day now. They hit the sweet spot between comfort, understated style and Steve McQueen–ness

13. I was given my Lycan collar at the end of 2009’s Underworld: Rise of the Lycans. I keep it in my study.

14. I don’t wear cologne. I like to smell at all times like a slightly soiled man.

15. Each role I play has different parts of myself in it, but probably Brian Clough in the film The Damned United ticked the most boxes for me.

16. If I had to pick between peanut butter and Nutella, it would be Nutella.

17. When I wake up I play the “I’m so comfortable in bed, but I desperately want coffee” game with myself.

18. Not a single day goes by that I don’t wish I had read more.

19. If I weren’t an actor, I’d be a frustrated actor.

20. I’m addicted to the New York Times crossword.

Jaimie Trueblood/Capital Pictures

21. Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline” is my favorite karaoke song. Thank you for reminding me I need to karaoke soon.

22. I’m currently bingeing Westworld.



23. My biggest guilty pleasure is lying in bed on a Saturday morning, watching American Ninja Warrior.

24. My lemon pavlova on The Great Comic Relief Bake Off was showstopping, but it’s not something I’ve attempted again, as I don’t want to ruin my perfect baking record.

25. My favorite condiment is hot sauce. I play “bathroom roulette” with it.

