Walking on sunshine! Natalie Portman, who’s expecting her second child, channeled Jackie Kennedy in a bright, beautiful yellow dress on the Golden Globes red carpet in Beverly Hills on Sunday, January 8. See her look in the clip above.

Portman, who’s nominated for her portrayal of the late first lady in Jackie, was a spitting image of the icon herself in a yellow Prada gown with an embellished hem and quarter-length sleeve — very 1960s! She piled on plenty of Tiffany & Co. jewels: $135,000 fringe earrings in platinum with pear-shaped and round brilliant diamonds, a $100,000 ring set in platinum with white and yellow diamonds and a vintage platinum and diamond bracelet.

Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

“This is from 1910, they told me, which is quite amazing,” the Black Swan star, who’s mom of Aleph, 5, with husband Benjamin Millepied, told E! news on the red carpet. “I’m very lucky to borrow things Cinderella-style for the night.”



