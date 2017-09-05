Cass Bird/Jordache

She got it from her mama! Alessandra Ambrosio is starring in Jordache's new campaign alongside her mini-me: 9-year-old daughter, Anja. The Brazilian bombshell, 36, and her adorable daughter are the first mother-daughter duo to participate in a campaign for the denim label.

"Jordache is an iconic denim brand that speaks to a wide audience in a truly positive way," the supermodel said in a Tuesday, September 5, press release. "For me, to be able to shoot with my daughter and show her that we can work together and have fun only highlights my belief that women are creating more space and balance in their family and professional lives and also becoming more multi-dimensional. Doing it all in a pair of great jeans makes total sense!"

Cass Bird/Jordache

"We are so excited to have Alessandra Ambrosio and Anja as the faces of Jordache," added Jordache president, Liz Berlinger. "With our 40th anniversary on the horizon, we wanted to draw on the brand's fun-loving disco history by highlighting our famous stretch denim fits, embracing optimism and self-expression. That's a look that never goes out of style. This beautiful mother-daughter duo reflects the iconic Jordache look: vibrant, playful and fun in a multi-generational way. Together, they represent not only one of the hottest faces in fashion but also the next generation of fashion."

The campaign, which is for the brand's women's and girls' Fall/Winter 2017 collections, was shot by renowned photographer Cass Bird and styled by celebrity stylist Kate Young. The jeans will be available in Bloomingdales stores, and online at lordandtaylor.com and jordache.com.

