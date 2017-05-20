Here comes the bride! Pippa Middleton and James Matthews tied the knot at St. Mark's Church in Englefield, Berkshire, on Saturday, May 20 — and she looked stunning in a custom lace dress.

PA Images/INSTARimages.com

Duchess Kate's sister wore a white gown crafted by famed British designer Giles Deacon that featured a cap sleeve, a high neckline and a corseted bodice with a heart-shaped detail on the back. The silk cotton lace was hand-appliquéd, and the bodice was embroidered with pearl detailing over an organza and tulle underskirt.

"It's a privilege to show the craftsmanship that my team produces in London and a real testament to Pippa's support of British fashion," Deacon said in a statement.

PA Images/INSTARimages.com

Middleton, 33, wore her hair in a classic updo beneath a bespoke tulle veil designed by Stephen Jones. Her beautiful Maidenhair Fern tiara was handmade by Robinson Pelham. The bride completed her ensemble with ivory Manolo Blahnik pumps, which featured pearl detailing.

The Reading native became an international sensation in April 2011 when she wore a gorgeous Alexander McQueen gown to her sister Kate's royal wedding to Prince William.

