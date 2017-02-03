Jamie McCarthy/Getty

The best of both worlds! Allison Williams wore a pair of slim-fitting pants underneath her gown at the New York City premiere of season 6 of HBO’s Girls on Thursday, February 2.

Williams, who plays Marnie Michaels, stunned in a black off-the-shoulder gown by Gabriela Hearst that featured a center split and a button front. Underneath, the Peter Pan Live! star, 28, added some contrast with a pair of white silky pants and Christian Louboutin pumps. She accessorized with a 19th century garnet rivière necklace, a pair of ruby and diamond tear-drop earrings and art deco diamond rings by Fred Leighton.

For glam, celebrity makeup artist Gianpaolo Ceciliato prepped Williams’ skin with PerriconeMD Pre:Empt Series Oil-Free Hydrating Cream before slicking on No Foundation Foundation No. 1 and No Concealer Concealer. He blended black and copper eye shadows to give her a slight shimmer, applied two coats of No Mascara Mascara and well as a nude lipstick.

“Last night's look. Courtesy of the wonderful @cristinaehrlich, who has styled every premiere look since Girls started (and all the looks in-between),” the daughter of NBC’s Brian Williams captioned a side-by-side split of her entire ensemble in a Friday, February 3, Instagram.

Her fellow Girls tried out daring looks too. Lena Dunham, clad in a silver mirrored skirt, showed off shoulder-length hair extensions, sweeping her locks into a high ponytail with bangs. She also tried of-the-moment pink eye shadow. Zosia Mamet wore her blonde hair with a center part, while Jemima Kirke chose a tousled chin-length blonde bob.

“Last night. Final premiere. I can't believe I don't get to laugh and huddle up with you guys anymore — on and off noisy carpets,” Williams captioned a group shot in a separate Instagram on February 3. “I’m so lucky to have had this experience, and I will never be done saying thank you for everyone who made that possible. But especially @lenadunham, @jennikonner, and @juddapatow ❤️.”

