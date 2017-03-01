The fact that “Joli” means “Pretty” in French makes so much sense. Angelina Jolie looks breathtakingly gorgeous and happy in Guerlain’s stunning new perfume ad for their international new scent Mon Guerlain.

In the ad, Jolie wears an ivory robe and sits in the windowsill of a chic, seemingly French countryside mansion while a hunky man mixes up the perfume concoction, which consists of notes of wild lavender and vanilla. Before spritzing herself with the perfume and changing into a gorgeous black lace dress to hopefully meet her suitor in the ad, Jolie beams while twirling around outside in a strapless white dress.



The brand announced Jolie, 41, as the face of the perfume, tweeting on Wednesday, March 1: "Guerlain's new fragrance has been created for an extraordinary, sincere & authentic woman: Angelina Jolie, our new icon. #MonGuerlain.”



The stunning ad comes on the heels of the actress' tumultuous divorce from estranged husband Brad Pitt, whom she officially split from last September.



During one of her first post-split interviews on February 19, the First They Killed My Father director admitted to BBC's Yalda Hakim that the breakup has been “difficult” on everyone, including their six children Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 8.

As previously reported, the couple called it quits on their marriage after an alleged incident between Pitt and Maddox aboard a private flight from Europe to the U.S. last year. The War Machine actor, 53, has since been cleared of any wrongdoing and the investigation was closed in November. Jolie currently has sole physical custody of their kids while Pitt was granted supervised visitations.

“I don’t want to say very much about [the incident] except to say that it was a very difficult time,” Jolie told Hakim. “It’s been a difficult few months.”

