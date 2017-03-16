"I keep it overstuffed," Anna Gunn admits of her aptly named Louis Vuitton Neverfull tote. "But I feel well prepared. If anyone ever cuts their hand, I'm like, 'I have Band-Aids! I have Neosporin!'" The 48-year-old mom of Emma and Eila, currently on the NBC crime drama Shades of Blue (Sundays, 10 p.m.), unloads for Us Weekly.

COIN TOSS

"I carry an excessive amount of change because I feel like I'm going to use it in the parking meters. Then finally I'm like, 'Oh, my God, it's like carrying a boulder!'"

BEYOND THE PALE

"I've had some skin cancer — I grew up in New Mexico — so I carry Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen. Of course, it's SPF 100. I'm not taking any chances."

AMERICAN CLASSIC

"I'm rereading a book I loved in high school, The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter by Carson McCullers, when I have downtime."

DRAWING THE LINE

"I don't wear a lot of makeup when I'm not working, but I'll throw in a Dior eyebrow pencil."

WORDS TO LIVE BY

"I feel naked if I leave the house without my Moleskine notebook. I'll tape a quote that has gotten to me on the front. Right now, it's Confucius: 'Our greatest glory is not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall.'"

Gunn also carries a Tiffany key chain, Chanel aviators, La Prairie White Caviar Illuminating Moisturizing Cream, Dior Addict Lip Glow, a banana clip, Organic Food Bar Active Greens, a pouch of almonds, a gold S'Well water bottle, a tube of Arnica gel and loyalty cards for Neiman Marcus, Barneys New York and Bloomingdale's.

