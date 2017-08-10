Michael Kovac/AMA2016/Getty

If you know anything about Ariana Grande, then you know all about her signature high ponytail. The powerhouse singer, 24, rarely departs from her long, straight, pulled-back look, whether she's belting out notes on stage, strutting her stuff on the red carpet or just Instagramming casual selfies at home.

Well, the "Side to Side" artist just surprised Us all by posting an Instagram video showing herself in a completely different and entirely unexpected hairstyle: a lavender bob!

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Aug 9, 2017 at 12:42pm PDT

Looking like never before, Grande is rocking a cropped purple 'do, with the ends pulled into a tiny little side ponytail, in the Wednesday, August 9, clip. She also has bangs, which suit her really well. Her makeup includes a flawless brownish smokey eye and nude lipstick.

Though no one can be sure until Grande herself sets the record straight, the super drastic hair change appears to be the work of a lavender wig. The Instagram itself has no clarification.

It wouldn't be the first time Grande has rocked a wig in public, though. In March 2016, she appeared on Saturday Night Live, and wore a blonde, wavy bob wig to impersonate Jennifer Lawrence. In a Celebrity Family Feud sketch, the singer poked fun at the Oscar winner, 26. "They told me not to do a game show, but I was like, 'Screw it, I can have fun, I’m a regular person,'" she said in character at the time.

She added: "I'm just, like, a snackaholic. I mean, I love Pringles. If no one's looking I'll eat, like, a whole can. Like, every day is my cheat day, you know what I mean?"

Lawrence loved the bit and raved about Grande's impression, calling it "spot f--cking on" in a recent Vogue interview.

