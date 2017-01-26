Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

Straight-up realness! Ashley Graham has shared countless full-length bikini pics as of late, but for her latest snap, she zoomed in — and added a message of pride.



The photo in question, shared via Instagram on Wednesday, January 25, featured 28-year-old Graham's leg, close-up and complete with cellulite. (As, you know, nearly all women have it.) She captioned the pic, "I workout. I do my best to eat well. I love the skin I'm in. And I'm not ashamed of a few lumps, bumps or cellulite.. and you shouldn't be either. #beautybeyondsize #lovetheskinyourein."



Two days earlier, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model shared a wider body shot in the same leopard-print bikini by Swimsuits for All that showcased her flat tummy and her hourglass shape.



Keeping the advocacy coming, Graham also supported the Women's March on Washington the weekend before, re-gramming a shot of a little girl holding a sign reading, "We are strong," and writing, "Can't be there, but I am in spirit! Love this pic from @huffingtonpost." The America's Next Top Model star hashtagged the note "#strongertogether."



Speaking up for what she believes in has certainly paid off for the star. "17 years of hard work, [commitment], taking chances and being outspoken has brought me farther than I could have ever [imagined]," she shared via Instagram on December 23, highlighting a Vogue article that discussed her breakout 2016. "Always dream bigger is my advice to you, because you can have whatever your heart desires. #beautybeyondsize."

