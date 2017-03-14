You May Also Like The Bachelor’s Nick and Vanessa Talk Setting a Wedding Date

Another Bachelor season has wrapped — and another gorgeous engagement ring has been presented!



Season 21's Bachelor, Nick Viall, proposed to his love, special-education teacher Vanessa Grimaldi, during the final rose ceremony, which aired Monday, March 13, on ABC, with quite the dazzling bauble.

Viall, 36, asked Grimaldi to marry him with a 3.75-carat Neil Lane stunner featuring an eye-popping, brilliant-cut round-shaped center stone set in a platinum band accented with diamond baguettes and 164 smaller diamonds. The reported worth? A cool $100,000, according to E!.



Nick Viall/Instagram

While the ring's luxe price tag is standard for the series, this one is slightly smaller than that of last season's Bachelorette, JoJo Fletcher. Her pick, Aaron Rodgers, popped the question with a 4.5-carat ring with an on-trend oval center stone.

The Bachelor finale ended with Viall choosing between his two final contestants: Grimaldi and the fan favorite, Raven Gates. Both ladies met Viall's family and enjoyed one last date with him before the final rose ceremony, and in the end, he made his choice — Grimaldi.

ABC

Viall told Gates that "my heart is somewhere else," but that he was going to miss her. Her response? "I know."

He then spoke to Grimaldi, whom he told that he's fallen "more and more" in love with since the second rose ceremony. "So much about me being here has to do with the past, but when I look at you, all I see is my future," he told her. In return, she promised "to remind you every day how happy you make me, and knowing how much you love to talk, I promise I’m ready to do a lot of listening."

Viall got down on one knee and proposed, and Grimaldi said yes.

