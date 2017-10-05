Victoria’s Secret just got drafted by the Balmain army! Balmain, the iconic Parisian fashion house adored by Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Rihanna and Gigi Hadid, is teaming up for an epic collaboration with Victoria’s Secret.



Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing designed a capsule collection for Victoria’s Secret, and from the look of the teaser video for VSxBalmain that was released on Thursday, October 5, it’s going to be major.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

True to typical Balmain aesthetic, the fierce capsule collection will feature lingerie with embellishments, spikes, mesh, sequins, chainmail and more. Although Balmain has previously collaborated with brands such as H&M and L’Oreal before, this marks the first time that Victoria’s Secret has partnered with a luxury brand to create an exclusive collection.



“So happy to announce today that my BalmainArmy becomes the AngelsArmy soon #proudofit,” Olivier wrote on an Instagram post as he poses with VS Angel Sara Sampaio, who’s wearing a signature pink silk robe. Since Victoria’s Secret has much lower price points than the pricey designer label, now every girl can afford to join the Army!



Too bad for brand fan Kendall Jenner — she’s reportedly sitting this trip down the VS catwalk out, which means she’ll miss the opportunity to strut her stuff in the pieces.



David M. Benett/Getty

VSxBalmain will debut on the runway in November at the Victoria Secret’s Fashion Show in Shanghai, China, and you can shop the pieces in select stores and on VictoriasSecret.com beginning on November 29. The 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show airs on Tuesday, November 28th at 10 p.m. ET on CBS. To say Stylish is excited would be understatement!



