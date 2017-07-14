Here at Stylish, we love an itty-bitty, sexy, stringy bikini just as much as the next person — but it's not always the most practical swimwear option. Say you want to take a daring jump off the high-dive or you're gearing up for a wet and wild jet ski ride: a bunch of dangling, easily opened bikini strings are not your friend.

That's why Bella Hadid's latest swim style is the way to go. The model, 20, sported three different bikinis from the same swimwear brand, Fae Swim, in one week. The best part of all three bikinis: no strings attached, literally! Each bikini top resembles a sturdy, holds-in-all-the-goods sports bra that's sure to withstand any water-related adventure.

Most recently, the model posed for a sexy Instagram shot on Thursday, July 13, while wearing Fae Swim's Maven top and Zeila bottom in an olive green color. The supportive top retails for $79, while the bottom is $95.



On Monday, July 11, Hadid posted a shot of herself wearing Fae's $75 Lais top in crimson.

On Monday, July 11, Hadid posted a shot of herself wearing Fae's $75 Lais top in crimson. In the photo, she wearing an unbuttoned white blouse over the bikini top, as well as baggy black pants.

Two days earlier, while vacationing in Mykonos, Greece, the runway stunner wore the same nylon and spandex top and bottom as she wore on July 14 in a different hue: a cornflower blue. For a boat ride through the ocean, she wore a pair of distressed, baggy jeans, which she left unbuttoned and rolled over at the waist.



All three bikinis are available at faeswim.com.

