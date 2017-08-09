If you thought Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake were the only music couple that could pull off matching denim looks, think again! Blake Shelton sweetly surprised Gwen Stefani with matching custom Nikki Lund jean jackets, a source reveals exclusively to Stylish.

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage.com

"Blake really liked a certain jean jacket made by the designer so much, so he made a special order to deck the two of them out,” the insider says.

The 41-year-old country star has been seen wearing the brand everywhere from appearances on the Today show to multiple episodes of NBC's The Voice. The source adds, "Blake and Gwen have blended styles a bit ever since they met!"

The mom of three isn't the only one who has taken fashion cues from Shelton, who works with the stylist Trish Townsend. In social media photos and videos that she shared in July, Stefani showed off her son Kingston, 11, and Shelton sporting matching plaid button-down shirts while Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 3, opted for camouflage styles.

Courtesy Gwen Stefani/Snapchat

Stefani and Shelton met on set of The Voice, and Us Weekly exclusively revealed that they were dating in November 2015 after both stars were newly single. Shelton finalized his divorce from Miranda Lambert in July 2015, and Stefani and Gavin Rossdale announced their split in August 2015 after 13 years of marriage.

“In people’s defense, I think it’s so hard for people to wrap their head around why Gwen would want to be with me,” the “Came Here to Forget” singer said on the Today show in April. “I don’t blame ‘em.”

