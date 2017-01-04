A photo posted by Camila Cabello (@camila_cabello) on Jan 3, 2017 at 7:43pm PST

A high note! Just weeks after announcing her split from Fifth Harmony, Camila Cabello stunned all on her own in a series of Wednesday, January 4, Instagram posts.

The “Bad Things” singer, 19, posed on what appeared to be a balcony overlooking a river, with a perfect sunset in the background. But the beautiful scenery took a back seat to Cabello's curves in a white string bikini. “I LUV CANCUN,” she captioned the photo.

In a second shot, taken while the sun was still up, she wore the same bikini while leaning over a beach chair. “I LUV CANCUN pt.2,” she wrote.

Cabello appears to be in a relaxed state of mind following her departure from the American Music Award–winning group. On December 20, one day after news of the split broke, Cabello took to Snapchat to share a video of herself swimming in a mermaid tail. It was far more playful than her December 19 tweet, which explained why she chose to exit Fifth Harmony.

The group released a statement via Twitter on December 18, stating that they learned of Cabello's decision through her spokesperson. “After 4 and a half years of being together, we have been informed via her representatives that Camila has decided to leave Fifth Harmony. We wish her well,” they wrote.

But Cabello defended herself the next day with her own open letter. "I was shocked to read the statement the Fifth Harmony account posted without my knowing," she wrote. "The girls were aware of my feelings through the long, much needed conversations about the future that we had during tour. Saying that they were just informed through my representatives that I was 'leaving the group' is simply not true. Just like the other girls said in their statement about their plans, I had also planned to continue with my own solo endeavors in the new year but I did not intend to end things with Fifth Harmony this way. As sad as it is to see this chapter ending this way, I will continue to root them all on as individuals and as a group, I wish nothing but the best for them, all the success in the world and true happiness."

