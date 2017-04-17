Cara Delevingne's long, flowing blonde waves are a thing of the past! The model and actress, 24, just revealed she chopped off all her hair.

Delevingne, who bleached and cut her locks into a bob in March, recently lopped the new style all off. "Oh no!" she wrote in a Friday, April 14 Instagram story which showed her severed bleached locks on the floor.

I'm coming for you @lifeinayearmovie A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Apr 14, 2017 at 2:06pm PDT

Later that day, the star revealed her brand-new pink pixie in an Instagram shot.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

The star later posted an Instagram shot revealing her brand-new pink pixie cut. "I'm coming for you," she captioned the photo, revealing that the hair makeover is for a role in the upcoming 2018 romantic drama, Life in a Year. In the shot, Delevingne styled her cropped look with a black bandana and wore a pair of gold-frame sunglasses. Known for her strong, fabulous eyebrows, Delevingne's new hair draws even more attention to her signature asset.

