Courtesy Coco Austin/Instagram

So nice, they did it twice! Coco Austin caused a stir on the beach with her skin-baring swimsuit in a January 23 Instagram post, but the model’s daughter, Chanel, stole the spotlight with her miniature, kid-friendly version of the same number.

Coco, who welcomed 13-month-old Chanel with husband Ice T in November 2015, shared the snapshot taken poolside at Miami’s Acqualina Resort and Spa. “Behind on posting my pics.... My bestie and did Miami!” the former Ice Loves Coco star, clad in a cleavage-baring neon pink and green Tropicalkiss one-piece by Sugardollz, captioned the photo. “Matching monokinis and everything!”

Behind on posting my pics.... My bestie and did Miami! Matching monokinis and everything! Swimsuits by- @sugardollz A photo posted by Coco (@coco) on Jan 23, 2017 at 12:17pm PST

The adorable twosome posed for a second shot that same day, with both mama and baby adding knit sarongs to their ensembles. “I would live in a swimsuit if I lived near a tropical place🌴,” the “Shoe Freak” singer wrote. “Chanel loves to way hi!🖐”

Two days prior, the stylish duo modeled yet another Sugardollz set on Instagram: the sold-out Azul Mommy & Me Bikini.

My family vacation continues ...day on a yacht is not too shabby.. Chanel is not sure about this wind though Matching swimsuits by- @sugardollz A photo posted by Coco (@coco) on Jan 21, 2017 at 12:10pm PST

Last February, Coco addressed criticism from fans for calling her baby girl a real-life doll. “Of course I know she's a real human being. Don't you know I know that?” she wrote on her E! post-pregnancy blog. “Should I just dress her up in a normal T-shirt? Is that better? Why can't I just have my moment of dressing my daughter up? Why is that such a negative thing? Does she look like she's really mad in these pictures? She actually looks very happy dressed up.”

Coco recently tried out some crazy beauty trends with Us Weekly for our new digital exclusive series Out of This World with Coco Austin. She froze her butt off with cryotherapy, had a 24-karat gold leaf facial and even vajazzled her lady parts. You can check out her antics in the videos above.

Get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletter now!



