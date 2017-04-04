Va-va-voom! Duchess Kate was a true lady in red at opening night of 42nd Street Tuesday, April 4, in London.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 35, stunned in a red lace Marchesa Notte cocktail dress, complete with short sheer sleeves and a flattering A-line cut ($1,195, net-a-porter.com). Clearly enamored with the hue, she accessorized with a red suede clutch, red shoes and Kate Spade statement earrings.

Kate, who shares Prince George, 3, and Princess Charlotte, 23 months, with husband Prince William, was in attendance to support the East Anglia's Children's Hospice, which she has been a patron of since 2012. The West End revival of 42nd Street, which stars Grammy-winning star Sheena Easton, is helping to raise money for the hospice. The funds will go toward building a new purpose-built hospice in Norfolk called The Nook.

