EDDIE MULHOLLAND/AFP/Getty

Skirting the issue? Not Duchess Kate! The Duchess of Cambridge, 35, attended the Guild of Health Writers conference in London on Monday, February 6, wearing a stunning purple skirt suit.



The royal mom of two — to Prince George, 3, and Princess Charlotte, 21 months — popped in the fuchsia peplum jacket and matching full skirt. Both pieces, by Oscar de la Renta, are crafted from stretch wool bouclé. The pair, which came from the fall 2015 collection, originally retailed for $3,480.



Duchess Kate (née Catherine Middleton) accessorized the ensemble with a Mulberry clutch, a Cartier wristwatch, Mappin & Webb earrings, sheer tights and black Gianvito Rossi pumps. She finished the look with her signature bouncy blowout.



John Stillwell/PA Images via Getty

But it wasn't the only skirt suit the future queen of England wore that day. Earlier, to present the Place2Be Kindness Cup to 10-year-old Nadia Dhicis, the duchess donned her scarlet Luisa Spagnoli suit. Kate has worn the separates — one of which is also a peplum jacket, though cinched with a velvet bow — on four public occasions now, starting in February 2011, two months before her royal wedding.



RAF Air Cadets/Twitter; Chris Jackson/Getty ; Indigo/Getty

The duchess was joined at both events by her husband, Prince William. For the conference in particular, the pair were attending as ambassadors of their mental health awareness charity, Heads Together. The theme of the night was "The Anxiety Epidemic," and, according to The Telegraph, the duke of Cambridge, 34, spoke about how he first got involved in mental health.



"I got interested in mental health … related to my work as an Air Ambulance pilot," the future king explained. "It was suicide, a subject that is so often hidden. The suicide rate among young men in this country is an appalling stain on our society. Suicide is the biggest killer of men under 40 in this country. Not cancer, not knife crime, not road deaths — suicide. If one of these other issues took so many young lives, there would be a national outcry. But there has only ever been silence. And this has to stop. This silence is killing good people."

Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletters to get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.



