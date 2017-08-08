The Rock Just Updated His Signature Bull Tattoo

James Devaney/WireImage

Fresh start! Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has had his iconic bull logo tattooed on his right shoulder since his pro wresting days. Now the highest paid actor in Hollywood, the 45-year-old decided to update his signature ink to reflect his personal transformation.

"Evolution of the bull begins w/ @nikkohurtado,” the Baywatch star posted alongside a video on Instagram on Monday, August 7, crediting his tattoo artist, Nikko Hurtado from Los Angeles’ Black Anchor Tattoo. In the video, the artist is seen prepping the old tattoo for the new updates.

Johnson continued by sharing what the iconic ink meant to him, and how it has changed over the years. "I've engrained this bull in my DNA for two decades,” he wrote. "My core. Humbly, it's also become a symbol of strength, resilience, heart, power and defiance to so many people around the world. I got this tattoo when I was just a kid. Now I need it to reflect me as a man."

He also revealed that the marking has spiritual meaning to him: "All my ink is a rite of passage and spiritual and the MANA (power and spirit) has to be right before we begin. Mana is strong with world renowned Nikko. We talked for hours about the man I am today, compared to who I once was. And who I'll always be. We all desire to grow and evolve. The mana is right.. let the blood and pain begin."

To lighten the mood, he added a quippy hashtag: "#WheresMyVicodin."

Though the star has yet to show off his freshly upgraded ink, in the video he promised, “I'll keep you guys posted!"

