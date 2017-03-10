Emily Ratajkowski at the beach in Malibu on March 9. Credit: Splash News Online

Malibu babe! Emily Ratajkowski showed off her incredible body while soaking up the sun at a Malibu beach with her boyfriend, Jeff Magid, on Thursday, March 9.

The 25-year-old model flaunted major cleavage in a skimpy white bikini top with matching Brazilian-cut bottoms. She added a straw sun hat and a pendant necklace. The brunette beauty, who looked fresh faced with minimal makeup, sipped on a Corona beer while lounging on a blanket with her musician beau.

Ratajkowski and Magid — who sported a gray T-shirt, blue swim trunks and a brown hat — chatted and went for a walk by the water. Before they left, Ratajkowski slipped on a stylish two-piece gingham set. She rocked the bustier crop top and high-waisted pants as they headed home.

🌊 A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Mar 9, 2017 at 3:10pm PST

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit stunner, who recently returned to the U.S. from Paris Fashion Week, shared several photos from the outing on Instagram. In one shot, she poses in front of the rocky beach with her hat in her hand. “Finally,” she wrote. In another, she flaunts her toned booty, which she captioned with a peach emoji.

Finally ☀️ A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Mar 9, 2017 at 3:08pm PST

Ratajkowski and Magid have been dating since late 2014 but have kept the details of their relationship private. Last month, she shared a rare PDA pic of the couple cuddling up and kissing at a restaurant in a February 7 post.

