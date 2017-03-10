#SmokyQuartz for my next movie 🎥 thanks to the best @nikkilee901 @kelcey901 @ninezeroone ❤️ A post shared by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on Mar 10, 2017 at 9:15am PST

Emma Roberts, queen of the hair color chameleons, has done it again. Not only has she changed her hair to a rich brunette shade, she also gave it a flawless name: "Smoky Quartz."

"#SmokyQuartz for my next movie 🎥," Roberts, 26, shared via Instagram on Friday, March 10, captioning a snap of herself with her fresh dye job. "thanks to the best @nikkilee901 @kelcey901 @ninezeroone ❤️."

The role in question? She didn't say, but she has Spinning Man and Four Seasons slated for production this year.

If you recall, this is the same woman who (with her colorist, Nine Zero One salon's Nikki Lee) gave us "Dreamy Butter Cream" blonde for her role as Chanel on Scream Queens, red-tinted "Desert Rose" pre-Coachella (because of course) and, most recently, a fiery red called "Cayenne Spice." And yes, she manages to rock each and every one.

Steve Dietl/FOX

But, as she previously told Stylish, changing her hair color isn't as easy as a quick trip to the salon. "When I switch hair colors I have to change my whole makeup and wardrobe because it sometimes doesn't work," the Neutrogena ambassador explained in 2014. "When I have blonde hair I can just do mascara, bronzer and some concealer. When you have dark hair, I have to wear more makeup because I'm so pale."

Back then, the next color she wanted to try was red. Mission accomplished!

