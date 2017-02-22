Emma McIntyre/Getty

You May Also Like Ariel Winter Shows Off Toned Booty, Hip Tattoo in Bikini

Bathing beauty? Ariel Winter hit the red carpet at Vanity Fair and L'Oreal Paris' Young Hollywood event on Tuesday, February 21, in West Hollywood looking like she was headed to the beach.

The Modern Family actress, 19, donned what appeared to be a cutout one-piece swimsuit with a halter neckline and a cheeky bottom, teamed with a sheer lace sarong and barely there sandals. Playing up the beach goddess look, she also rocked a breezy half-updo and gorgeous bronzed skin.

Emma McIntyre/Getty

While the social media queen neglected to comment on her latest ensemble via Instagram, Winter's Instagram page proves that she's been in an adventurous state of mind. Two days before the fete, the voice of Sofia the First shared two pics from her visit to the Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia, costarring her beau, Levi Meaden, and a kangaroo.

AKM-GSI

Posing with the 'roo, Winter captioned, "She wanted us all to do Blue Steel but we weren't down. #selfie @tarongazoo."

What do you think of Winter's latest red carpet ensemble? Fab or fail? Tweet with @UsWeeklyStylish using the hashtag #StylishbyUs!

Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletters to get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.