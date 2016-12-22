The Final Five is still going for the gold! Olympic gymnasts Gabby Douglas and Laurie Hernandez both stepped out in style on opposite coasts on Wednesday, December 21. See their medal-worthy style in today’s Red Carpet Daily, presented by DirecTV.

In New York City, Douglas, 20, hit a special screening of Fences looking cute and casual in an olive green, asymmetrical hem tee, a gray scarf, skinny jeans and sneakers.

She served an even fiercer look for another Fences event — the December 19 premiere of the Denzel Washington–directed film — slipping on a black textured Rubin Singer jacket atop a blue tank, dark-wash jeans and knee-high suede heeled boots. “#fencespremiere was powerful,” she captioned a December 19 Instagram.

Although Douglas always appears confident on the carpet, she admitted that the haters affected her experience at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio earlier this year. "I had take off social media before the Olympics. Then after team finals in Rio, I Googled myself and there was just so much noise. First it started with me not having my hand over my heart, then my hair, then me not being supportive,” she told Teen Vogue on December 21. “I was like, ‘Oh my God, I have no idea where this is coming from.’ It was hard. It was very hard. People thought I was just a target. I’m not a target: I’m a human being. I’m an athlete."

Over on the West Coast, Douglas’ teammate Hernandez, 16, sparkled on the Dancing With the Stars Live tour in Seattle (along with partner Valentin Chmerkovskiy) wearing a sparkly red, high-neck leotard and matching heeled shoes.

