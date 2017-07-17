The Game of Thrones season 7 premiere was filled with everything fans have come to expect from the series. And each of the female leads, Arya (Maisie Williams), Cersei (Lena Headey), Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) and Sansa (Sophie Turner), showcased a trend any beauty lover can achieve outside of Westeros.

Here, US Weekly has rounded up the best hair and makeup moments from the episode "Dragonstone", which aired on Sunday July 16.

Arya’s Bold Brows



The blood-thirsty Stark’s growing strength was reflected in her power brows. For those needing help in this area, Us Weekly’s On-Air Correspondent Christina Garibaldi broke down how to get this look in our video series Morning Makeup Tip. The key: A little bit of brow powder and upwards strokes with a brow brush.

Cersei’s Glowing Skin

While the queen might be feeling down these days, her skin certainly isn’t showing it. If your glow doesn’t come from Lannister DNA, you can always up yours with a retinol-packed potion, which will increase cell turnover to reveal healthy, light-reflecting skin. One to try: Sunday Riley Luna Sleeping Night Oil.

Daenerys’ Soft Waves



The Mother of Dragons' signature braids took a backseat to her lush waves for the premiere. The secret to keeping them frizz-free? It’s all about serum, which slicks down wayward strands. A lightweight one that won’t weigh down your locks: It’s a 10 Miracle Leave-in Product.

Sansa’s Rich Red Hair Color

Sansa’s fiery mane always looks stunning, but the her signature shade somehow looked even more intense during the episode. To richen up your own red hue, try Kerastase’s new Touche Chromatique color-correcting kit in Cool Red to keep your locks vibrant in-between dye sessions.

