Guess she woke up like this! Gigi Hadid took her sleepwear to the streets of NYC.

The 21-year-old model was seen leaving her NYC apartment in a personalized Morgan Lane striped green and white silk pajama set on Thursday, April 13. Her first name was stitched across the button-up top's breast pocket. Hadid wore a pair of round glasses and had her hair styled in an effortlessly chic loose French braid.

NCP/Star Max/GC Images

Leave it to this 5-foot-10 beauty to elevate even a pair of PJs: Instead of sliding into cozy slippers, she strutted in $455 white Stuart Weitzman stiletto sandals!

Later that night, the Victoria's Secret Angel, who is dating Zayn Malik, made some swaps to her ensemble before heading to dinner with her mom, Yolanda Foster. Hadid decided to ditch her glasses and traded the sandals for a pair of heeled booties. She finished look No. 2 with an ankle-grazing lavender coat.

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Hadid's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star mom — who also shares daughter Bella and son Anwar with ex Mohamed Hadid — was looking similarly casual-chic. The former Bravo-lebrity, 53, wore a navy jumpsuit and coordinated navy coat with a light blue lapel. The Dutch former supermodel — whose upcoming reality show, Lifetime's Model Moms, is in the works — chose to accessorize with a pair of gray booties and a scarlet clutch.

