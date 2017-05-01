Gisele Bündchen/Instagram

It’s time! Gisele Bundchen looked breathtaking at the 2017 Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 1.

Before hitting the bash, the supermodel shared a glimpse of her outfit on Instagram. In the glamorous pic taken in her hotel room, Bundchen looks over her should at the camera, revealing her metallic sequined gown’s cutout back.

“Ready! 💃🏼 Pronta!,” she captioned the pic. The Brazilian beauty, 36, kept her accessories minimal, pairing the dress with diamond drop earrings. She kept the focus on her sculpted back by wearing her hair in a high ponytail.

Prior to slipping into the chic look, Bundchen shared an adorable pic of herself clad in a bathrobe kissing her husband, Tom Brady, who was dressed and ready to go in his tux shirt and black bow tie.

