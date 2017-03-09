You May Also Like Hillary Clinton Sends a Message, Wears Red Pantsuit for All Us Women

She's got a brand-new ’do! Hillary Clinton celebrated International Women's Day 2017 on Wednesday, March 8, by debuting a completely new hairstyle: a wispy bob with bangs.

The former Democratic presidential nominee, 69, modeled the style while speaking at the Vital Voice Global Leadership Awards at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. She also rocked a ruby-red blazer and a scarlet statement lip, nods to the color of the global day of awareness.

Clinton delivered a powerful speech at the event, noting how overwhelmed she's been by the amount of public activism seen in the face of Donald Trump's most controversial acts since becoming president. "As we all stop to look fear in the face, the result has not only been action, but passion," she told the female leaders assembled.

The former secretary of state, who previously rocked a more voluminous style sans bangs, passionately added, "Never lose your optimism, your persistence and your resistance. We can build the future we envisioned when we started on this journey with Vital Voices two decades ago, for women, for girls around the world and for us here at home."

