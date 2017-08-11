Felipe Ramales / Splash News

We're with her fashion choices! It's not every day you see someone flawlessly pull off two different patterns in the same outfit. Well, leave it to Hillary Clinton to perfectly rock not two, not three, but four patterns in a single ensemble!



The 69-year-old was spotted visiting her daughter, Chelsea, with her husband, former President Bill Clinton, in New York City on Thursday, August 10. For her bold and stylish outfit, the 2016 presidential candidate paired gray checked trousers with a pair of gray polka-dot flats. She threw over a knee-length coat, which had two different patterns of its own: white squares on a navy background and navy squares on a white background.

This isn't the first time the former Secretary of State has surprised Us (in a good way!) with her fashion picks. Famously known for her monochrome pantsuits on the campaign trail, Hillary has departed from her signature style as of late.

Hillary attended the NYC nuptials of campaign supporter Marc Lasry's daughter Sophie on Sunday, August 6, wearing a floor-length Tiffany-blue caftan. Looking summery and chic, she paired the flattering item with a pair of silver pointed-toe kitten heels, a silver clutch and a pair of large stud earrings. She arrived with Bill, 70, who went for a simple, classic look in a black suit with a black tie.



Hillary has recently promoted another fashion item: "Nasty Woman" T-shirts. The "nasty woman" nickname, which she and her supporters chose to embrace after President Donald Trump originally meant it as an insult, was emblazoned on a black shirt created by comedian Samantha Bee in order to benefit Planned Parenthood.

"Support Samantha Bee & Planned Parenthood & buy a Nasty Woman t-shirt!" Hillary tweeted in July of the tops, which eventually raised over $1 million.

