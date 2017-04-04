Credit: Adina Doria

World, Tyler Clinton has arrived. The 22-year-old hunk and nephew of Hillary and Bill Clinton has scored a modeling contract with IMG.

According to his portfolio on the agency’s website, Tyler has already shot a bevy of handsome, sexy snaps with fashion photographer Brian Jamie. The model, who is the son of Bill Clinton’s brother Roger, is 5-foot-11 with a 30-inch waist, 10 1/2 shoe and blue-green eyes, according to his stats.

Tyler first made the internet drool when he made an appearance during day four of the Democratic National Convention last July, when Hillary accepted the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. (The hunk’s initial black-and-white modeling shots were captured by photographer Adina Doria.)

“Can We Talk About Hillary Clinton's Nephew, Tyler?” one person on Twitter shared at the time, while another mused: “Hillary Clinton's nephew Tyler will make you want to vote Democrat ALL THE WAY down the ballot.”

See more snaps of Tyler below:

Missin la playa y these playas A post shared by Tyler Clinton (@tclint) on Mar 19, 2017 at 2:17pm PDT

Land of the free🇺🇸 A post shared by Tyler Clinton (@tclint) on Jul 4, 2015 at 7:08pm PDT