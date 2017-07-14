Better make room in your fall wardrobe! H&M just announced its next exclusive design collaboration: The international mega-retailer is teaming up with Erdem, the London-based designer that dressed celebrities such as Kate Middleton, Gwyneth Paltrow, Reese Witherspoon, Emma Stone and more. The highly anticipated ERDEM x H&M, which will have both women's wear and menswear, will debut November 2.

If that’s not exciting enough, Oscar-nominated filmmaker Baz Luhrmann (he directed 2013’s The Great Gatsby and 2001's Moulin Rouge!, to name a few) is set to direct the campaign. To celebrate the launch, Luhrmann is working on a mini movie with a script he's penning. Watch the video above for a teaser of the film!

"For me, fashion is always about more than just clothing, it is a form of expression – a standalone art form. I am excited to be collaborating with Erdem and H&M to reveal the story of this unique collection," Luhrmann said in a press release.



"I am so happy to collaborate with H&M, and to explore my work on a whole new scale, including a menswear collection which I have never done before. It's also such a thrill to work with Baz Luhrmann, one of the most important storytellers of our time," Erdem added.

ERDEM x H&M will be available in select stores and online at hm.com.

