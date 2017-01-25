Margot Robbie attends the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City. Credit: Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Fake it till you make it! Not hitting the beach this winter? Don’t worry — you don’t need a tropical vacay to get a sun-kissed glow.

Stylish consulted with Sophie Evans, St. Tropez’s skin finishing expert, who has worked with Margot Robbie, Kate Moss, Victoria Beckham and Hugh Jackman — to name a few — to give you all the latest tips and tricks for achieving a natural bronzed glow without the sun damage!



Pre-Tan:



Evans suggests you wax or shave at least one day prior to applying your product.

To ensure you don’t develop any dark spots, moisturize all of your dry areas — elbows, wrists, hands, knees, back of the heels and feet.

Post-Tan:

Water is your enemy! “Water lowers the pH balance of the skin, which deactivates the DHA,” Evans tells Stylish. The DHA is the ingredient used in sunless tanning products, which turns your skin a more brown color. “[Therefore] no swimming, no intense physical activity that would cause you to sweat and no showering until about eight hours after application,” says Evans.

Maintaining Your Tan:



Moisturize your skin daily to ensure you keep a long-lasting natural tan. In fact, Evans suggests moisturizing before you go to bed because your pores are more open and will allow for more hydration.

To Remove Your Tan:

Exfoliate every two to three days to help your tan fade evenly. Then you can reapply your self-tanner without fear of color build-up. To get rid of self-tanner, Evans suggests baby oil as the best method.

Check out some of Stylish’s favorite tanning products of 2017!



St. Tropez Classic Bronzing Mousse, $32

Clinique Self Sun Tinted Body Lotion, $25

Dior Bronze Self-Tanner Natural Glow — Face, $38

Hampton Sun Airbrush Bronzing Body Mist — Body, $18

Tarte Brazilliance Skin Maracuja Self-Tanner & Mitt, $39

Tanceuticals CC Self-Tanning Body Lotion, $32

James Read Instant Bronzing Mist, $38

Tan-Luxe The Water Hydrating Self-Tan Water, $44

Jergens Natural Glow Instant Sun Mousse, $12.99





