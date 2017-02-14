Matthew Eisman/Getty

Feel the love! Blake Lively cohosted L'Oréal's Love party last night in the most adorable look ever — she literally wore her heart on her sleeve! The silk chiffon sequined hearts and polka-dot dress, by SemSem, showed off Lively’s killer legs. But that wasn’t the only thing we swooned over!



Matthew Eisman/Getty

As if her flirty minidress was wasn't scene stealing enough, the Gossip Girl star, 29, stole our hearts with a supercute half updo, with her hair fashioned into a heart in the back, styled by Rod Ortega.



Matthew Eisman/Getty

Though Lively has one of the most enviable marriages in Hollywood (hello, Ryan Reynolds, with whom she shares daughters James, 2, and newborn Ines), her date for the party was her favorite galentine, sister and Teen Witch star Robyn Lively.

Happy Galentines Day, indeed!

