Summer is the season of frizz, but Jenna Dewan Tatum just served Us the perfect updo to survive both heat and humidity. When prepping for Hollywood's Comrade Detective premiere on Thursday, August 3, the 36-year-old actress was pressed for time, so she needed a style that was stunning, yet simple to achieve. She enlisted the help of celebrity hair guru Kristin Ess, who tells Us exactly how she achieved the look.

"We had 30 minutes to glam Jenna straight off the plane!" Ess shares. "It was a fun challenge."



The first step: "I used my Kristin Ess Hair Thickening Spray on dry hair," Ess reveals. "I rough dried it in with my fingers." Then, the stylist added "some quick waves" with a GHD platinum styler. Last, "I tied her hair into two knots in the back," Ess explains. "I let a little fall out in front for some soft, flirty vibes." The result? This sexy, sophisticated updo that would be perfect for a summer date night.

Only @jennadewan can hop straight from a plane to a red carpet, still look fresh AF annnd have time to spare for some glam pics 👸🏻. {30 minute glam fam 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦⏲: @patrickta @bradgoreski @carlyy.fisher @daniela_viviana} #jennadewantatum A post shared by KRISTIN ESS HAIR (@kristin_ess) on Aug 3, 2017 at 7:39pm PDT

But it wasn't just Dewan Tatum's hair that was on point. Her whole look was absolutely stunning! The Super Girl star looked exquisite in a curve-hugging fuchsia mididress with a feathered off-the-shoulder neckline. She paired the frock with a pair of black pointed-toe pumps and wore barely any jewelry, letting the statement dress speak for itself.

It's hard to pull off makeup that's matching your outfit, but Dewan Tatum did it flawlessly. She swiped on fuchsia lipstick and a rosy shade of blush.

We'll file this complete look under #goals!

