Show a little skin! In most of the country, it’s too chilly for crop tops and short skirts sans stockings. But if you’re dying to preserve the sexy, opt for a handy (and warmer) compromise: the cold-shoulder sweater! Take a look at how Jessica Alba, Emma Roberts and Alessandra Ambrosio wore theirs.
With a Midi Skirt
Great lengths! Jessica Alba paired a Zoe Jordan Galileo wool and cashmere cutout tunic over a metallic gold Iorane Naomi skirt for the Baby2Baby holiday party on December 18 in Beverly Hills.
With Jeans
Looking like royalty. While in New York City on October 7, Emma Roberts teamed her purple Jill Stuart Israela sweater with black skinny jeans, Matt Bernson ankle-strap flats, nude sunglasses and a top-handle purse.
With a Sexy Bottom
Caliente! Alessandra Ambrosio visited Extra on December 2 wearing a black turtleneck trimmed in blue, a coordinating asymmetrical hem skirt, featuring a thigh-length split, and Le Silla’s Gossip over-the-knee boots.
Get celeb fashion, beauty tips and more delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletter now!
Add a Comment