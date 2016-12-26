Stefanie Keenan/Getty; Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Show a little skin! In most of the country, it’s too chilly for crop tops and short skirts sans stockings. But if you’re dying to preserve the sexy, opt for a handy (and warmer) compromise: the cold-shoulder sweater! Take a look at how Jessica Alba, Emma Roberts and Alessandra Ambrosio wore theirs.

With a Midi Skirt

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Great lengths! Jessica Alba paired a Zoe Jordan Galileo wool and cashmere cutout tunic over a metallic gold Iorane Naomi skirt for the Baby2Baby holiday party on December 18 in Beverly Hills.

With Jeans

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Looking like royalty. While in New York City on October 7, Emma Roberts teamed her purple Jill Stuart Israela sweater with black skinny jeans, Matt Bernson ankle-strap flats, nude sunglasses and a top-handle purse.

With a Sexy Bottom

Noel Vasquez/Getty

Caliente! Alessandra Ambrosio visited Extra on December 2 wearing a black turtleneck trimmed in blue, a coordinating asymmetrical hem skirt, featuring a thigh-length split, and Le Silla’s Gossip over-the-knee boots.



Get celeb fashion, beauty tips and more delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletter now!



