It’s been 12 years since Jessica Simpson slipped into those itty bitty Daisy Dukes in 2005’s Dukes of Hazard and had Us all googling her workout routine, but the fashion mogul, 36, just proved she’s still got it.

The former MTV reality star shows off her famous stems and abs while modeling her new denim line from her Spring 2017 Jessica Simpson Collection. In one campaign pic shot by James Macari, the “Sweetest Sin” singer looks seductively over her shoulder at the camera in just a pair of Daisy Dukes and a denim jacket.

Simpson, who is the mom of kids Maxwell Drew, 4, and Ace Knute, 3, with husband Eric Johnson, also showcases her abs in another campaign shot, in which she pairs loose-fitting boyfriend jeans with a red-hot crop top.

According to a press release, the fashion designer was “inspired by the essence of travel” and her new collection’s overall theme is “an American girl hits the road — postcards from California, Texas, Florida.“

The Newlyweds alum also models a mini lace LBD, dancing up a storm in the shot.

“My hairstylist @giannandreahair biked by this poster and literally had to #LookBackAtIt before realizing he styled it. 😘 ,” she shared on Instagram alongside a selfie of her hairstylist Giannandrea taking a selfie in front of her bootylicious ad.

While this isn’t the first time that Simpson has reprised Daisy’s most iconic piece of clothing, Simpson has been vocal in the past about why her mega—successful clothing line works.

“I think my brand has surpassed my name and my celebrity,” Simpson said during a 2014 interview with WWD. “I think I understand women. I’ve been every size on the planet.”

