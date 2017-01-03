What does one put on for a night out with Champagne Papi? Jennifer Lopez has the answer! The Shades of Blue actress, 47, welcomed 2017 with Drake, her rumored love interest, on New Year’s Eve at his Las Vegas show at Hakkasan nightclub, where she wore an affordable raspberry velvet Harveen backless dress by House of CB.



“J.Lo has always been, and will be, one of our main inspirations when it comes to designing our line,” Conna Walker, House of CB’s founder, exclusively tells Stylish. “We are so excited to have her wear House of CB again. She always looks amazing in our pieces.”

The “Ain’t Yo Mama” musician accessorized her budget pick with luxe additions, including a massive brown fur topper and plenty of diamonds. “Looking at 2017 like... mmmhmmm u gonna get it…,” she captioned a January 2 Instagram, in which she gazed off into the distance, biting her finger. “#lucky17 #shadesofblue #worldofdance #AllIHave #byebyebirdie #spanishalbum and thats just the beginning... more surprises to come #stayfocused #stayhumble.”

Though she didn’t mention the "Fake Love" rapper, 30, in her hashtags, it’s clear that he’s already earned a spot in her busy year. "Jennifer watched and had the best time at Drake's show," a source tells Us Weekly of the singer, who enjoyed "dinner first at Hakkasan restaurant with a large group." Another source notes that the raspberry number was for dinner, but that she "changed into a sexy ivory-color cutout dress for the club."

Their Vegas outing follows another high-profile date — a winter wonderland-themed “prom” in Los Angeles on December 29. The two, who were crowned prom king and queen, shared a kiss on the dance floor as they grooved to their yet-to-be-released collaboration.

