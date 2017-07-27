Courtesy Jockey

Progress! A number of fashion and beauty brands have finally realized that nude does not equal a pale pink, and offering products in a more realistic range of skin tone hues. The latest company to embrace the true definition of nude: Jockey!

The undergarment brand just announced the launch of its newest line, Seamfree Air True To You Shades, which offers five skin tone-inspired shades ranging from a super pale peach to a deep dark brown. Styles include a $25 bralette, as well as five underwear cuts (thong, bikini, brief, hi-cut brief and hipster) for $13 each. All items are available now at Macy's stores or macys.com.

Courtesy Jockey

Earlier this year, Target also diversified its definition of nude. The mega-chain announced in March that it had expanded its line of lingerie to be more inclusive than ever. "At Target, we know that women come in all shapes, sizes and ethnicities," Michelle Wlazlo, Target's senior vice president of apparel and accessories, said in a statement. "Our assortment needs to reflect their outfitting needs."

Many other companies have are making this important change as well. Other lingerie and underwear lines to include all colors of nude are BeingU, Naja, Brown Bottims and Björn Borg. Not to mention, Dancewear brand Gaynor Minden announced this year that it will be releasing pointe shoes in two new colors, cappuccino and espresso, made specifically for women of color. Christian Louboutin, the beloved shoe designer, has also introduced pointed-toe ballet flats that are available in seven different shades of nude. U.K.-based shoe company Kahmune did the same with its latest footwear line.

Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletters to get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.