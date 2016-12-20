Splash News Online

That's a whole lots of look, Biebs! Justin Bieber stepped out to dinner at L.A.'s Hyde Sunset Kitchen & Cocktails on Monday, December 19, wearing a gigantic fur coat. The only issue? (Okay, there may be more than one.) It was 61 degrees in the City of Angels.



And the bold sartorial choices didn't stop there. The "Love Yourself " singer, 22, teamed the multi-hued topper with a white button-up, suede boots and two decidedly '80-inspired pieces: oversized glasses and distressed acid-wash jeans. (This is the same guy who, two months earlier, teamed those same jeans with a plaid top and a beige hoodie, a look Vogue deemed "dad style.")



Naturally, the internet could not let such a moment pass by without commentary. Here are some of the best reactions (click for pics):



On a scale of 1 to Justin Bieber wearing this giant fur coat in LA, how cold are you today? https://t.co/iouUZE6jZN — Lauren Alexis Fisher (@laurenalexis) December 20, 2016

is this footage showing Justin Bieber or the Grinch stealing christmas, we'll never know pic.twitter.com/bTM6nkKiDZ — ㅤㅤㅤ (@actualdrew) December 20, 2016

instead of sending my mom a christmas list i just sent her this photo of justin bieber pic.twitter.com/Ib91IPmtWW — Will deFries (@WilldeFries) December 20, 2016

When the reality of winter being here finally hits you ❄️ pic.twitter.com/NWrzlEooXD — Justin Bieber News (@JustinBieberFan) December 20, 2016

Of course, it wasn't all snark:



Justin can legit wear anything and look amazing pic.twitter.com/Ob6U2OaVbX — Justin Bieber Fans🌐 (@whoabiebz) December 20, 2016

However, one group that was decidedly unimpressed was PETA. "This caveman couture look is a new low for Justin Bieber," a rep for the animal rights organization told The Sun. "It’s always astounding to see someone with such great fortune and fame show no mercy for animals who simply want to be left alone to live with their families."



