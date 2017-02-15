Unlike last season’s massive, disastrous event, Kanye West kept his Yeezy season 5 fashion show top secret and ultra-exclusive.

The 15-minute runway show took place on Wednesday, February 15, at NYC’s Pier 59 Studios around 3:25 p.m. ET. The venue’s security was super-tight, and the front row was packed with the 39-year-old rapper’s family and friends, an eyewitness tells Us.

AKM-GSI

West’s wife, Kim Kardashian, sat front row next to Vogue's Anna Wintour. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, went braless in an all-purple ensemble complete with a coordinating puffer jacket. Other celeb attendees included Kim’s sister Kylie Jenner, Tyga, Hailey Baldwin, La La Anthony, Zoe Kravitz, Pusha T and A$AP Ferg.



Ray Tamarra/GC Images

Whatever or whoever we were talking about must have been good @haileybaldwin 😂😂Yeezy fashion show was 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ySpOe6dnsA — LA LA (@lala) February 15, 2017

“The show was completely dark,” an attendee tells Us. “Everyone was using their cell phone lights to find their seats . . . There were projections of a few of the looks above everyone’s head and then a runway show, showing lots of athleisure wear and one fur jacket.”



According to The Hollywood Reporter, the collection featured oversized jackets and streetwear styles with appliques of L.A. neighborhoods, including Calabasas, Lost Hills and Agoura where the Kardashian family has homes. When the show was finished, the Grammy winner didn’t even come out to take a bow.



After last year’s hot mess on Roosevelt Island (Two hours late! Models fainting!), the “Fade” rapper kept it more low-key. "Kanye tried to keep as much media out as possible, and the crowd was mostly fashion buyers and Kanye's friends and family,” an insider tells Us.



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!



