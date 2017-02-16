Is there anything Katy Perry can’t do? After releasing a new single, "Chained to the Rhythm", and her second CoverGirl make-up collection, the "California Gurls" singer is taking the fashion world by storm with a 39-piece shoe collection.



Each shoe in the footwear line is named after women who inspire Perry (including Lena Dunham’s ‘Lena’ and Allison Williams’ ‘The A.W.’) And if you know the 32-year-old Perry — she performed at the Democratic National Convention last July and at Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign rally in November in Philadelphia — it should not be surprising to learn a shoe is named after one of her biggest idols, HRC.



Taylor Hill/WireImage

Although named after the former New York Senator, the “Hillary” heel is far from Clinton’s typical modest footwear. The millennial-pink–colored shoe, which costs $139, has a see-through blocked heel and gold star accents. In addition to “The Hillary,” Perry’s designed everything from Rubik's-cube–inspired pumps to peace-sign–embellished sneakers, which are available to buy now at katyperrycollections.com.

Perry also showcased her love for Clinton, 69, at the 2017 Grammy Awards on February 12 in L.A. where she debuted blonde hair and donned a white Clinton-esque pantsuit, complete with a “PERSIST” arm band, for her performance of Chained to the Rhythm.



Kevin Winter/Getty

Get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletter now!