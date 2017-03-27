A post shared by LOVE MAGAZINE (@thelovemagazine) on Mar 27, 2017 at 7:23am PDT

Kendall Jenner frees the nipple yet again. This time the model, 21, put her breasts on display in a sheer La Perla bralette for Love magazine.

In a two-minute video released by the U.K. glossy on Monday, March 27, Jenner channels Marilyn Monroe as she lip-synchs to “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” in various ‘50s-inspired looks, complete with pearls and a tiara. British makeup artist Lisa Eldridge gave the reality star winged eyeliner and ruby lips, and hairstylist Samantha Hillerby created Jenner’s soft curls, meant to mimic the ones Monroe wore during Hollywood’s golden age.

Kris Jenner complimented her daughter’s racy photo shoot on Instagram, sharing two of the images with the captions “You are the cutest @kendalljenner!!” and “My beauty!!”

Rankin/Love Magazine

The runway pro has covered Love twice and appeared in the brand’s 2016 Advent video calendar. For the latest issue, Love 17, Kendall photographed and interviewed 25 aspiring models she found via a social media search for a 72-page cover shoot. Love’s editor in chief Katie Grand let the E! star get behind the camera for a fashion magazine for the first time to shoot (and style) pal Kaia Gerber in Love 16.

“When I shoot her, I have weird flashbacks of her mom,” Kendall said on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon last month of the 15-year-old’s likeness to her supermodel mom Cindy Crawford. “It’s crazy.”

Before officially adding photographer to her résumé, Kendall explained: “I used to just shoot my friends I love capturing the moment or being very candid and capturing all my friend hanging out. I think it’s a lot more authentic to capture a moment on film.”

