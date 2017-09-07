Randy Brooke/Getty

This is Kendall Jenner like you've never seen her before! The 21-year-old supermodel strutted her stuff down Tom Ford's runway at New York Fashion Week while sporting a brand new super short 'do: a pixie cut!

Although Jenner looked great in the style, the change isn’t permanent. The faux chop came courtesy of hairstylist Orlando Pita, who told Vogue.com he created the illusion of short haircuts for all the models at the show by pinning and twisting their locks up, then pulling the top layer free to hide the evidence.

Besides the new 'do, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star walked the runway in a glamorous, dramatic asymmetrical gown from the designer's Spring 2018 collection. Shoulder pads ruled the Tom Ford runway and Jenner's sexy black maxi dress was no exception: it had one long sleeve (with a single shoulder pad!) and a ruched bodice. She also donned a pair of black pumps.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty

To let her fierce hairstyle shine, the star went with a simpler look for her makeup including a winged eyeliner and pale pink lipstick.

But the La Perla brand ambassador wasn't the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to sport a dramatic new hairstyle at the event. Her big sister Kim Kardashian, who was in the audience to cheer her on, made quite a statement when she arrived with elbow-grazing ice blonde hair. The KKW Beauty maven, 36, also wore a sexy black latex maxidress.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

Jenner's pal Gigi Hadid was equally stunning as she graced the Tom Ford catwalk. The 22-year-old model slipped into a dusty pink number with, of course, shoulder pads. The curve-hugging wrap dress had an asymmetrical hemline and sparkling statement sleeves. She also wore a pair of similar-toned pumps.



"@tomford 🖤 fashion month begins!!" Hadid posted on Instagram the next morning. "Thank you for last night TF, @carineroitfeld, & @jamespscully - some of the first to support my career - forever grateful & always an honor to work with you, my friends! 🥂🌙"

Jenner also showed love for the designer on social media, posting a shot of herself walking the catwalk with the simple caption "Tom Ford."

Be a trendsetter! Download the Us Weekly app to get celeb fashion, beauty tips and more delivered directly to your iPhone.