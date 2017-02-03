💚💚💚 The Land 💚💚💚 A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Feb 1, 2017 at 6:40pm PST

Meow! Khloe Kardashian slipped into a skintight catsuit while visiting boyfriend Tristan Thompson in Cleveland, and showed off the look in a Wednesday, February 1 Instagram post.

Good American’s clothing designer, 32, sizzled in a black velvet turtleneck bodysuit that enhanced her curves, and teamed the textured piece with an I Am Jennifer Le Money Green Fur jacket and black lace-up booties. She wore her blonde shoulder-length blocks with a center part, and opted for a light pink lip. “💚💚💚 The Land 💚💚💚,” she captioned the snapshot, which quickly racked up over one million likes.

Thompson, who plays for the Cleveland Caveliers, posted a photo in a similar setting that same night. The baller, 25, also wore a green fur-trimmed parka, layered over a plain white tee, slim-fitting jeans and wheat Timberland boots. “Bundle up ❄️,” he wrote.

In January, the Revenge Body host gave a little bit of insight into her relationship with the NBA star, who she began dating last September. “I hope [he’s the One]! I mean, I think that’s why we are in relationships — to find the One,” she told Extra’s Terri Seymour. “And, I mean, I am in love with him. I think he’s, like, the best. And yeah, so I hope so. Only time will tell.”

Kardashian’s warm look is a far cry from her barely-there vacation styles that she donned in Costa Rica with her sisters, nieces and nephews. She modeled a bright, revealing yellow one-piece swimsuit during her trip, and shared a selfie that showed part of it on January 29. “Island Vibes 🌴🌴🌴,” she captioned.

