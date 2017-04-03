Kim Kardashian West attends the Daily Front Row's 3rd Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at Sunset Tower Hotel on April 2, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Whoa, mama! Kim Kardashian's major hair cut made its red carpet debut at the Daily Front Row's third annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood on Sunday, April 2.

Bidding adieu to her mile-long extensions — seriously, they reached down below her butt! — Keeping Up With the Kardashians' leading lady, 36, unveiled a shoulder-skimming bob. She styled it parted to one side, in the "wet" style she helped to popularize.

Kardashian, who shares two children, North, 3, and Saint West, 15 months, with husband Kanye West, finished her red carpet look with a sheer white dress, compliments of Givenchy, sky-high nude pumps, and a chic piece of arm candy: photographer Mert Alas.

Feeling herself, the Selfish author snapped a video of herself lounging on a table in her shimmering gown before the event. "What we do at restaurants before everyone arrives. BTS @mertalas," she captioned the clip via Instagram.

Kardashian first teased her haircut the day before, when she shared a mirror selfie via Instagram that flaunted her new 'do — and her adorable daughter sitting in Ariana Grande's lap. (Are Grande and West tunes on the way?!)

