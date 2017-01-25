AZ-ROL/X17online.com

Casual doesn't come cheap! While Kim Kardashian has been going for a more laid-back look as of late, finishing ensembles with plaid button-ups and sweats, there's nothing relaxed about her latest look's price tag.



The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, who has slowly been stepping out more and more since her dramatic autumn, hit the streets of Hollywood on Tuesday, January 24, wearing corset-style pants by Unravel. The cost of the flashy bottoms, which are now sold out? Just a cool $2,611.



Still, the gaming mogul, who shares two children with husband Kanye West, kept the rest of her outfit relatively understated. She added an oversize black-and-blue checkered top, a dainty gold chain necklace and her favorite new accessory — a small lip cuff. The Selfish author also wore snakeskin sandals, which, she noted on Snapchat, were practically vintage. "Fun Fact — Rob [Kardashian] got me these shoes for my bday a few years ago," she captioned a pic, adding a blue heart.



Courtesy Kim Kardashian/Snapchat

The reality superstar was seemingly in a nostalgic mood, as she also shared a batch of vintage pics via her self-titled app earlier that day. The pics featured her favorite Givenchy gown — a sheer lace number, which she topped with a fur coat — and a gif of her daughter, North, as a toddler, hanging out in a recording studio with mom and dad.



But back to the important question: How do you feel about Kardashian's latest ensemble? Vote in the Stylish poll below!

