Steven Klein/Interview Magazine

Kim Kardashian made quite a statement when she covered the new issue of Interview magazine dressed as Jackie Onassis Kennedy. In the shoot, she donned a wig that was styled to be an exact replica of the iconic former FLOTUS' signature hair. Celebrity stylist and R+Co cofounder Garren, who created Kardashian's 'do, tells Stylish exactly how to style a wig to get the look. So whether you want to rock it for Halloween or wear it IRL, follow Garren's steps:



1. Start with a long, dark, wavy wig. Cut the wig length blunt, just below the chin, with bangs cut at an angle from the nose to each corner.

2. Wet the wig and spray R+Co. Dallas Thickening Spray ($28) at the roots.

3. Apply R+Co. Twister Curl Primer ($25) through the naturally wavy wig and blow dry about 60 percent of the way.

4. Blow out the wig with a classic brush, pulling at the roots. Set the wig with Velcro rollers. At the crown, set the hair down and under. Set the bangs vertically, over directed to the side towards the face. Mirror on the opposite side with rollers set forward on an angle towards the face.

5. Dry wig under a dryer overnight.

6. Once fully dried, backcomb through the wig for added volume.

7. Smooth the top, front and sides with a Mason Pearson brush and secure the style with R+Co. Outer Space Flexible Hairspray ($29).

The 36-year-old reality star's shoot did not come without controversy. Some Twitter users claimed that the magazine darkened Kardashian's skin to match her biracial daughter's complexion. Other people were offended by the headline of the magazine's September 2017 issue, which reads, "America's New First Lady Kim Kardashian West and her daughter North West."

