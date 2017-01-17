A photo posted by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Jan 13, 2017 at 12:49pm PST

Now, that’s how you kick off your dirty thirties! Kristin Cavallari looked every bit the beach bunny while celebrating her 30th birthday in Nayarit, Mexico. Shortly after her E! red carpet hosting duties at the 2017 Golden Globes, she headed to paradise with husband Jay Cutler per her January 12 Instagram post.

Naturally, the Chinese Laundry shoe designer hit the sand in style. On January 12, she modeled a black-and-white-striped Miaou Bustier by Prey Swim, teamed with solid bottoms, a Rag and Bone brimmed fedora and mirrored round Quay Australia sunglasses. Fun fact: Her top was designed by her friend and former Hills castmate Audrina Patridge. “I’m obsessed,” Cavallari wrote in an Instagram caption that day. “So proud of you babe ❤️.”

#Sayulita A photo posted by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Jan 14, 2017 at 10:52am PST

She continued to show skin throughout her romantic trip with the Chicago Bears football player, slipping on a tiny pair of white denim shorts and a brown tank top on January 14, as well as a skimpy black string bikini on January 16.

FameFlynet

“I had the best birthday of my life and it was all thanks to this guy,” the mom of three captioned a January 16 Instagram alongside her love. “Not only did he plan a huge surprise party, he planned a ‘surprise’ trip to Mexico with some of my closest friends, too. Thanks, babe....you will probably never see this 😜”

FameFlynet

The Balancing in Heels author once told Us Weekly that it wasn’t always heart-eye emojis with her husband of three years. “My cousin was a huge Bears fan, and he was like, ‘You have to meet him.’ I didn’t think anything was going to come of it for me. I thought I was going to make my cousin’s life,” she revealed. "I had googled pictures of him, and I was like, ‘Eh, you know, whatever.’ He walked in, and I was like, 'Whoa, he’s so much cuter in person.’ He’s almost 6-4, big, manly.”



Get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletter now!



