We've come to expect the unexpected when it comes to Lady Gaga, but she somehow managed to find a hair change we never saw coming! Her new surprising hair color combination? Blue and orange.

The Grammy winner, 31, showed off her freshly-dyed mane on Instagram on Sunday, July 30, with the caption “Joanne World Tour,” hinting the hue change could be for her stage show. She also tagged her hairstylist Frederic Aspiras and makeup artist Sarah Tanno.

Xoxo, Joanne #joanneworldtour #Joanne #ladygaga Late night running through the show in ⏱ A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Jul 31, 2017 at 10:26pm PDT

Although we’ve come to know Gaga as a blonde, she has played around with fun colors before, such as in February when she rocked pink locks at the Grammy Awards.

12:19am Vancouver still going strong in #JOANNEworldtour rehearsal! Wearing new tour merch 🦏😎 A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Aug 1, 2017 at 12:19am PDT

But that was downright tame compared to the hue she wore to the event the year before: vibrant, neon orange.

The singer has one key to making sure she can pull off all her bold color changes and beauty looks. She told Vogue in February 2016, "I bleach my eyebrows every day. I like to keep them light. They're more versatile for a beauty look. You can draw [your eyebrows] any way you want when they're bleached."

The former American Horror Story star’s name has been in the news lately, thanks to a subpoena by music producer Dr. Luke’s lawyers in his ongoing defamation lawsuit against Kesha, whom she has publicly supported on Instagram. She took to the social platform in January 2016 to write, “What happened to Kesha has happened to many female artists, including myself, and it will affect her for the rest of her life.”

